AdaniConneX opens its flagship hyperscale Data center campus in Chennai

AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, announced the opening of 'Chennai 1' hyperscale data center campus located at SIPCOT IT Park in Chennai, India. In Phase 1, the campus offers 17 MW (IT Load) that will scale up to 33 MW (IT Load) at full capacity.

The 'Chennai 1' campus hosts Tamil Nadu's first pre-certified IGBC Platinum Rated data center.

The facility will also be powered with up to 100% Renewable Energy, offering enterprises and hyperscale customers sustainable energy choices. As one of the most advanced colocation campuses in the region, 'Chennai 1' is designed to offer robust physical protection to IT Infrastructure with seven layers of security system and commitment to provide 99.999% availability.

