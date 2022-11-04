JUST IN
Dhanuka Agritech to set up new R&D centre at Palwal in Haryana

Dhanuka Agritech has set up a new research, development and training centre at Palwal in Haryana with an investment of Rs 10 crore.

The R&D centre will have Organic synthesis lab, Analytical lab, Formulation lab, Soil and water analysis lab, Agri R&D lab, Botanicals lab, Bio-pesticides lab, Bioassay lab, insect-Rearing Lab and training centre.

The facility is equipped to undertake basic, applied and adaptive research to address current and future challenges for the sustainable development of Indian agriculture.

The new R&D facility will also enable researchers of the agriculture sector to undertake scientific studies.

The facility will also be open to farmers for soil testing, water analysis, and testing of Bio-pesticides among others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 13:22 IST

