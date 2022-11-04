JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 12.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Australia Market rebounds on bargain hunting
Business Standard

Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for ANDA Drospirenone Tablets

Capital Market 

Lupin today announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Drospirenone Tablets, 4 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Slynd Tablets, 4 mg, of Exeltis USA Inc.

Drospirenone Tablets (RLD Slynd) had estimated annual sales of USD 141 million in the U.

S. (IQVIA MAT September 2022).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU