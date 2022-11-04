JUST IN
Kalpataru Power wins orders worth Rs 3567 cr on consolidated basis

Kalpataru Power Transmission and its subsidiaries have secured new orders / notification of awards of Rs 3,567 crore at consolidated level.

Commenting on the new order announcements, Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, KPTL said We are happy with the new order wins across our flagship businesses. These new orders demonstrates our ability to strategically scale-up and establish leadership position in high growth infrastructure businesses. With the above orders, our consolidated order inflows have reached approximately ₹ 14,385 crores in the current financial year and additionally we have a strong L1 position, which provides us with good visibility to achieve targeted growth going forward.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 10:06 IST

