Adequate Investment Needed In IT Infrastructure By All Financial Sector Entities Says RBI Governor

Capital Market 

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, stated in a latest update that given the growing role of technology, data and network effects, there is a feeling among the banks that having an ethos of a technology company, while offering banking services, is the need of the hour. This is an area of opportunity for the banks; but there are associated challenges which need to be mitigated. Das noted that a casual approach to handling technology issues even as basic as wrongful deletion of a single system file or inadequate care in patch updating often lead to financial and operational losses.

The IT systems and platforms are also exposed to obsolescence and require frequent upgradation. This calls for adequate investment in IT infrastructure by all financial sector entities. This is one of the important focus areas of RBI's supervision of its regulated entities, especially the Banks and the NBFCs.

First Published: Fri, June 17 2022. 16:57 IST

