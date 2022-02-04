Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail to foray into D2C business

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail announced its plans to set up a platform for foraying into the Direct to Consumer (D2C) business. The Board of directors of the Company in their meeting today provided an omnibus approval to set up a new subsidiary towards building a portfolio of distinct, new-age, digital brands across categories in fashion, beauty and other allied lifestyle segments. The D2C portfolio will be built through organic and inorganic means.

This venture will initially be funded through ABFRL's internal accruals. At an appropriate time, the company will look to bring in external capital to accelerate the growth journey. The D2C market opportunity in India is expected to be $100bn by 2025.

The newly incorporated entity will organically incubate and also acquire promising and scalable D2C brands. Other than providing growth capital, ABFRL's proposition is built around its strong operational expertise where it will utilize its rich experience and capabilities to scale up this portfolio.

