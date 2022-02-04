Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail to foray into D2C business

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC makes muted debut
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail announces strategic partnership with Masaba
ABFRL in demand after board approves acquisition of online, offline rights of Reebok
Vodafone Idea slumps after K M Birla steps down as chairman
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) advances after Aditya Birla Sun Life MF buys 1% stake
-
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail announced its plans to set up a platform for foraying into the Direct to Consumer (D2C) business. The Board of directors of the Company in their meeting today provided an omnibus approval to set up a new subsidiary towards building a portfolio of distinct, new-age, digital brands across categories in fashion, beauty and other allied lifestyle segments. The D2C portfolio will be built through organic and inorganic means.
This venture will initially be funded through ABFRL's internal accruals. At an appropriate time, the company will look to bring in external capital to accelerate the growth journey. The D2C market opportunity in India is expected to be $100bn by 2025.
The newly incorporated entity will organically incubate and also acquire promising and scalable D2C brands. Other than providing growth capital, ABFRL's proposition is built around its strong operational expertise where it will utilize its rich experience and capabilities to scale up this portfolio.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU