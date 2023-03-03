Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail allots 29,136 equity shares under ESOS

JUST IN
Business Standard

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has allotted 29,136 equity shares of Rs 10 each under ESOS on 02 March 2023.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company will increase from Rs 9,48,75,21,980 (94,87,52,198 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- each) to Rs 9,48,78,13,340 (94,87,81,334 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- each).

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 14:13 IST

