Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail allots 29,136 equity shares under ESOS

-
ALSO READ
ABFRL board mulls raising upto Rs 500-cr
Aditya Birla's 'house of brands' venture partners with 8 digital-first lifestyle brands
Shares pare some gains; auto stocks in demand
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail forges strategic partnership with Galeries Lafayette
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Slides 2.53%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Drops 1.23%
-
Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company will increase from Rs 9,48,75,21,980 (94,87,52,198 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- each) to Rs 9,48,78,13,340 (94,87,81,334 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- each).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU