WPIL bags orders worth Rs 1225 cr

-
ALSO READ
L&T Construction secures repeat orders from Gujarat Govt.
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 16.39% in the September 2022 quarter
Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 130.89% in the September 2022 quarter
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
WPIL has received 4 Letter of Acceptance ( LOA) Ffrom Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for execution of turnkey projects including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning and 10 years Operation & Maintenance of Bebus Sunar 2, Kutne Rajnagar, Lower Narmada and Mann Dam multi village schemes for a total value of 1225 crore to be completed in 24 month period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU