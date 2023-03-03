WPIL bags orders worth Rs 1225 cr

WPIL has received 4 Letter of Acceptance ( LOA) Ffrom Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for execution of turnkey projects including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning and 10 years Operation & Maintenance of Bebus Sunar 2, Kutne Rajnagar, Lower Narmada and Mann Dam multi village schemes for a total value of 1225 crore to be completed in 24 month period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)