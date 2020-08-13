Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 407.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 84.36% to Rs 323.02 crore

Net loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 407.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 21.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.36% to Rs 323.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2065.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.323.022065.46-111.5715.21-308.06237.38-544.9335.14-407.9521.56

