Precision Electronics standalone net profit declines 95.12% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.74% to Rs 4.86 crore

Net profit of Precision Electronics declined 95.12% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.74% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.8611.5014.8111.740.230.750.030.550.020.41

