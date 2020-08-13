JUST IN
Eros International Media Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Precision Electronics standalone net profit declines 95.12% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.74% to Rs 4.86 crore

Net profit of Precision Electronics declined 95.12% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.74% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.8611.50 -58 OPM %14.8111.74 -PBDT0.230.75 -69 PBT0.030.55 -95 NP0.020.41 -95

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 14:55 IST

