Precision Electronics standalone net profit declines 95.12% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Precision Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Precision Containeurs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Cabinet approves scheme to promote manufacture of electronic components, semiconductors
Production-related incentives for electronics manufacturers to attract investments: CEAMA
Investment & Precision Castings standalone net profit declines 76.32% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 57.74% to Rs 4.86 croreNet profit of Precision Electronics declined 95.12% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.74% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.8611.50 -58 OPM %14.8111.74 -PBDT0.230.75 -69 PBT0.030.55 -95 NP0.020.41 -95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU