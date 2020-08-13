Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing declined 40.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.180.2566.6780.000.120.200.120.200.120.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)