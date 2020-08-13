Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 28.00% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing declined 40.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.180.25 -28 OPM %66.6780.00 -PBDT0.120.20 -40 PBT0.120.20 -40 NP0.120.20 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU