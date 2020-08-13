JUST IN
Eros International Media Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing declined 40.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.180.25 -28 OPM %66.6780.00 -PBDT0.120.20 -40 PBT0.120.20 -40 NP0.120.20 -40

