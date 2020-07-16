Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 1.14% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 1.92% to Rs 43.84 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Money rose 1.14% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.92% to Rs 43.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales43.8444.70 -2 OPM %26.6230.36 -PBDT6.676.70 0 PBT5.025.14 -2 NP3.543.50 1

Thu, July 16 2020. 15:00 IST

