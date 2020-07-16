Mercator reports standalone net loss of Rs 530.61 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.33% to Rs 29.38 crore

Net Loss of Mercator reported to Rs 530.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 281.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.33% to Rs 29.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1025.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 511.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.64% to Rs 132.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 311.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

