Mercator reports consolidated net loss of Rs 259.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.95% to Rs 165.62 crore

Net Loss of Mercator reported to Rs 259.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 380.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.95% to Rs 165.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 176.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 926.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 908.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.37% to Rs 638.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 867.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

