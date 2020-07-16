McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 163.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.66% to Rs 137.08 crore

Net Loss of McNally Bharat Engineering Company reported to Rs 163.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 238.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 48.66% to Rs 137.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 267.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 386.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 783.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 58.08% to Rs 730.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1741.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

137.08267.03730.051741.41-91.99-61.49-46.97-28.97-158.42-221.41-369.58-752.55-162.88-226.63-387.69-775.77-163.29-238.36-386.23-783.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)