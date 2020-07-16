CCL International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-

Sales decline 38.93% to Rs 9.71 croreNet loss of CCL International reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.93% to Rs 9.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.47% to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.17% to Rs 24.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.7115.90 -39 24.8037.11 -33 OPM %5.3613.77 -8.8712.99 - PBDT0.152.02 -93 4.704.52 4 PBT-0.471.29 PL 2.192.22 -1 NP-0.471.20 PL 2.142.01 6
