Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 PAT grows 40% to Rs 173 cr

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSL AMC)'s consolidated net profit jumped 37.99% to Rs 173.07 crore on a 30.12% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 331.97 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

On a consolidated basis, operating Profit before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs 190.30 crore in Q2 FY22, growing 49% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) from Q2 FY21. Ratio of Profit before Tax to AAUM stood at 30.5 bps (basic points) in Q2 FY22 versus 27.3 bps in Q2 FY21.

As on 30 September 2021, ABSL AMC was the fourth largest asset management company in India and largest non-bank affiliated AMC with QAAUM of Rs 3,00,300 crore. ABSL AMC's total QAAUM including alternate assets was at Rs 3,12,000 crore for the quarter ending 30 September 2021. The equity MF QAAUM surged 41% Y-o-Y to Rs 1,16,200 crore for Q2 FY22. The equity MF mix stood at 38.7% for Q2 FY22.

Individual monthly AAUM increased 29% Y-o-Y to Rs 1,43,100 crore for 30 September 2021. The Individual mix was at 47.2% of total AUM. ABSL AMC serviced 7.3 million folios for the quarter ending 30 September 2021 while adding around 5,95,000 new folios in H1 FY22. The monthly systematic inflows for September 2021 was at Rs 866.60 crore with 0.299 crore accounts.

The company registered around 3,20,000 new SIP (including STP) for Q2 FY22, recording an increase of 110% Y-o-Y during the quarter. Over 67,000 KYD-compliant MFDs, 240+ National Distributors and 100+ Banks/Financial intermediaries were serviced through 280+ locations of which over 80% is in B-30 cities.

A. Balasubramanian, the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSL AMC), said, "We continue to focus on increasing our overall assets under management by growing across different asset categories. Our sustained growth in SIP book, Equity AUM, B-30 assets, folio count and differentiated product offerings have contributed towards our growth. We remain committed towards profitable growth by focussing further on operational efficiencies and building the business with a combination of our broader retail customer acquisition strategy, along with alternate products and enhanced services, thus catering to the needs of a wide array of investors."

Meanwhile, the board has declared of an interim dividend of Rs 5.60 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for the FY 2021-22. The record date for payment of the interim dividend will be on Monday, 8 November 2021. The interim dividend will be paid to the registered shareholders on or before Monday, 22 November 2021.

The scrip entered the bourses on 11 October 2021. It was listed at its issue price of Rs 712 per share. The initial public offer (IPO) of ABSL AMC was subscribed 5.25 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2021 and it closed on 1 October 2021. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 695-712 per share.

ABSL AMC is the fourth largest asset management companies (AMCs) in India by quarterly average asset under management (QAAUM) since September 2011 and its also the largest non-bank affiliated AMC in India since March 2018. The focus of the company is on consistent investment performance, extensive distribution network, brand, and superior customer service. The company managed total AUM of Rs 2,93,642 crore (closing AUM) under its suite of mutual fund (excluding domestic fund of funds (FoFs)), portfolio management services, offshore and real estate offerings, and approximately 7.18 million investor folios (including domestic FoFs) end June 2021.

Shares of ABSL AMC slipped 1.29% to Rs 650 on BSE. The scrip hit an all-time low at Rs 650 during intraday trade.

