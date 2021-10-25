Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Suven Life Sciences Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Panacea Biotec Ltd and Apollo Pipes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 October 2021.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Panacea Biotec Ltd and Apollo Pipes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 October 2021.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd lost 11.80% to Rs 4076.65 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd crashed 11.37% to Rs 98.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 38.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Panacea Biotec Ltd pared 9.22% to Rs 201.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44268 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Pipes Ltd shed 9.18% to Rs 1690.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20025 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7395 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)