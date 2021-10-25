Colgate-Palmolive Q2 PAT down nearly 2% to Rs 269 crore

Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported 1.8% fall in net profit to Rs 269.2 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 274.2 crore in Q2 FY21.

The company recorded net sales growth of 5.2% over the same quarter of previous year aggregating to Rs 1,344 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2021.

Total expenses rose by 8% YoY to Rs 998.05 crore, due to higher advertising expenses (upp 12.7% YoY) and other expenses (up 3.7% YoY). However, raw material costs during the period under review fell by 3.5% YoY.

Ram Raghavan, managing director at Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, Our overall growth momentum across our brands / categories has shown a consistent trajectory with good recovery on volume growth trends quarter on quarter. Overall penetration trends remain strong and are seeing favourable trends quarter on quarter.

The company's board has declared first interim dividend of Rs 19 per share for the financial year 2021-22. The dividend payout to the shareholders will be Rs 516.8 crore and will be paid on and from 22 November 2021 to those shareholders whose names are on the register of members of the company as on 02 November 2021.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) provides oral care products under the 'Colgate' brand. It also provides personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand name.

The scrip fell 1.85% to currently trade at Rs 1535.60 on the BSE.

