Volumes spurt at ICICI Bank Ltd counter

K E C International Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, CSB Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 October 2021.

ICICI Bank Ltd notched up volume of 873.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 109.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.76% to Rs.841.00. Volumes stood at 132.49 lakh shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd notched up volume of 41.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.97 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.71% to Rs.524.80. Volumes stood at 31.03 lakh shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd registered volume of 22.72 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.11 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.17% to Rs.942.95. Volumes stood at 2.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd registered volume of 8.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.87% to Rs.3,661.65. Volumes stood at 1.92 lakh shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd notched up volume of 8.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.34 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.20% to Rs.318.85. Volumes stood at 1.82 lakh shares in the last session.

