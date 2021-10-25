Ami Organics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

TCI Finance Ltd, Manaksia Steels Ltd, Vadilal Industries Ltd and Speciality Restaurants Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 October 2021.

Ami Organics Ltd crashed 15.64% to Rs 1015 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 92688 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73165 shares in the past one month.

TCI Finance Ltd lost 14.18% to Rs 4.72. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8138 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4029 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Steels Ltd tumbled 9.94% to Rs 28.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16532 shares in the past one month.

Vadilal Industries Ltd shed 9.35% to Rs 1002.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1391 shares in the past one month.

Speciality Restaurants Ltd dropped 7.33% to Rs 91.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 77380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63420 shares in the past one month.

