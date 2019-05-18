Ador Fontech consolidated net profit declines 49.49% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mobile data is faster than WiFi hotspots in these 33 countries
Pak citizen arrested with Rs 94000 fake currency in Gujarat
Rights issue, monetisation to meet fund needs: Vodafone
Snapchat tests new custom Bitmoji status feature
Zuppa Eyes $1.85bn Global Counter Drone Market With Launch of India's First NPNT Compliant Drone Tracker
-
Sales rise 3.38% to Rs 47.38 croreNet profit of Ador Fontech declined 49.49% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.38% to Rs 47.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 58.13% to Rs 10.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.62% to Rs 186.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 152.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales47.3845.83 3 186.43152.04 23 OPM %4.839.10 -9.026.92 - PBDT3.486.13 -43 19.5714.35 36 PBT2.975.21 -43 16.2910.89 50 NP1.973.90 -49 10.996.95 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU