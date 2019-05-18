Ador Fontech consolidated net profit declines 49.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.38% to Rs 47.38 crore

Net profit of Ador Fontech declined 49.49% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.38% to Rs 47.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.13% to Rs 10.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.62% to Rs 186.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 152.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

47.3845.83186.43152.044.839.109.026.923.486.1319.5714.352.975.2116.2910.891.973.9010.996.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)