Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.51 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.14% to Rs 165.66 croreNet profit of Kesar Enterprises reported to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 165.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 159.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 40.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 46.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.75% to Rs 403.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 313.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales165.66159.07 4 403.11313.10 29 OPM %17.694.90 -5.404.20 - PBDT18.28-2.98 LP -21.09-28.53 26 PBT13.51-7.50 LP -40.22-46.72 14 NP13.51-7.50 LP -40.22-46.72 14
