Bajaj Holdings & Investment standalone net profit declines 73.52% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 21.60% to Rs 82.59 crore

Net profit of & Investment declined 73.52% to Rs 23.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 90.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.60% to Rs 82.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.47% to Rs 788.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 799.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 993.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 949.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

82.59105.34993.63949.0955.3182.8891.4993.2146.8588.38913.74889.3445.9787.06909.64884.1123.9990.60788.19799.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)