Bajaj Holdings & Investment standalone net profit declines 73.52% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 21.60% to Rs 82.59 croreNet profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment declined 73.52% to Rs 23.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 90.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.60% to Rs 82.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.47% to Rs 788.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 799.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 993.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 949.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales82.59105.34 -22 993.63949.09 5 OPM %55.3182.88 -91.4993.21 - PBDT46.8588.38 -47 913.74889.34 3 PBT45.9787.06 -47 909.64884.11 3 NP23.9990.60 -74 788.19799.93 -1
