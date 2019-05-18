MPS consolidated net profit rises 49.08% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 42.01% to Rs 90.29 crore

Net profit of rose 49.08% to Rs 22.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.01% to Rs 90.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 63.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.29% to Rs 76.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.77% to Rs 362.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 267.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

