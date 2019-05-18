JUST IN
MPS consolidated net profit rises 49.08% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 42.01% to Rs 90.29 crore

Net profit of MPS rose 49.08% to Rs 22.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.01% to Rs 90.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 63.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.29% to Rs 76.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.77% to Rs 362.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 267.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales90.2963.58 42 362.54267.03 36 OPM %25.2229.77 -25.7532.60 - PBDT34.7823.82 46 118.42109.90 8 PBT32.0722.04 46 107.35101.86 5 NP22.6015.16 49 76.0370.21 8

First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 13:53 IST

