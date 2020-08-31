Advance Multitech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 89.00% to Rs 0.57 crore

Advance Multitech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.575.1840.356.560.160.2400.0700.07

