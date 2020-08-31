JUST IN
Advance Multitech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 89.00% to Rs 0.57 crore

Advance Multitech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.575.18 -89 OPM %40.356.56 -PBDT0.160.24 -33 PBT00.07 -100 NP00.07 -100

