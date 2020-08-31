Speciality Restaurants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 90.56% to Rs 8.27 crore

Net Loss of Speciality Restaurants reported to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 90.56% to Rs 8.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 87.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.2787.59 -91 OPM %-153.2017.81 -PBDT-13.0313.29 PL PBT-19.67-1.47 -1238 NP-19.67-1.47 -1238

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 16:53 IST

