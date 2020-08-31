Nath Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.98% to Rs 38.33 croreNet loss of Nath Industries reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 27.98% to Rs 38.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales38.3329.95 28 OPM %5.358.98 -PBDT1.262.49 -49 PBT-0.291.86 PL NP-0.291.61 PL
