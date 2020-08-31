Investment & Precision Castings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Investment & Precision Castings standalone net profit declines 76.32% in the March 2020 quarter
Investment & Precision Castings reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.84 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Precision Containeurs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 21.42% in the March 2020 quarter
Electrosteel Castings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.77 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 70.97% to Rs 7.19 croreNet Loss of Investment & Precision Castings reported to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.97% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.1924.77 -71 OPM %-35.478.52 -PBDT-3.800.67 PL PBT-5.38-1.16 -364 NP-3.86-0.84 -360
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU