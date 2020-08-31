JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance introduces customer service chatbot 'LiGo' on Google Assistant
Business Standard

Investment & Precision Castings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 70.97% to Rs 7.19 crore

Net Loss of Investment & Precision Castings reported to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.97% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.1924.77 -71 OPM %-35.478.52 -PBDT-3.800.67 PL PBT-5.38-1.16 -364 NP-3.86-0.84 -360

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 16:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU