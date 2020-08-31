Panchmahal Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.12 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Panchmahal Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.37 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Guj: Tally of COVID-19 patients rises to 128; death toll 11
326 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths in Gujarat in 24 hrs
COVID-19 cases in Guj rise to 695, death toll goes up to 30
Tata Steel, JSW raise steel price by Rs 500-800 a tonne
-
Sales decline 58.31% to Rs 44.67 croreNet Loss of Panchmahal Steel reported to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.31% to Rs 44.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 107.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales44.67107.15 -58 OPM %-1.343.74 -PBDT-3.251.06 PL PBT-5.12-0.81 -532 NP-5.12-0.54 -848
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU