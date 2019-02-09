JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Coastal Corporation takes note of Govt. subsidiary for setting up sea food processing unit
Business Standard

C J Gelatine Products standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.10% to Rs 6.46 crore

Net profit of C J Gelatine Products rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.466.88 -6 OPM %5.264.65 -PBDT0.140.10 40 PBT0.140.10 40 NP0.140.10 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements