C J Gelatine Products standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 6.10% to Rs 6.46 croreNet profit of C J Gelatine Products rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.466.88 -6 OPM %5.264.65 -PBDT0.140.10 40 PBT0.140.10 40 NP0.140.10 40
