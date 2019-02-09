JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Coastal Corporation takes note of Govt. subsidiary for setting up sea food processing unit
Business Standard

Sika Interplant Systems standalone net profit rises 225.81% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 215.86% to Rs 15.73 crore

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 225.81% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 215.86% to Rs 15.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.734.98 216 OPM %9.799.84 -PBDT1.630.61 167 PBT1.460.43 240 NP1.010.31 226

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements