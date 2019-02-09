Sika Interplant Systems standalone net profit rises 225.81% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 215.86% to Rs 15.73 croreNet profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 225.81% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 215.86% to Rs 15.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.734.98 216 OPM %9.799.84 -PBDT1.630.61 167 PBT1.460.43 240 NP1.010.31 226
