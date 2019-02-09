IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit rises 23.76% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.61% to Rs 234.52 croreNet profit of IFGL Refractories rose 23.76% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.61% to Rs 234.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 210.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales234.52210.13 12 OPM %9.7510.65 -PBDT22.9122.49 2 PBT10.9911.57 -5 NP8.236.65 24
