Advanced Farm Mechanization Likely To Help Reform Domestic Farming Sector

Shomita Biswas, Joint Secretary (M&T), Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India said that advanced farm mechanization can improve the lives of farmers and agricultural workers. Digital agriculture - where farmers can use digital technologies to access useful information, particularly on weather, could revolutionize the agricultural sector.

Addressing a webinar 'Future Advancements in Farm Mechanization', organized by FICCI, Biswas said. The government initiatives towards farm mechanization aims at increasing the acceptance, adoption of mechanised farming in entire country.

