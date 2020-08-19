Government To Extend Necessary Support To Tourism Industry Says Tourism Minister Of Gujarat

Jawaharbhai Pethaljibhai Chavda, Minister Tourism, Government of Gujarat, has said that COVID-19 is the biggest challenge that the global tourism sector has faced till date and government of Gujarat is ready to extend all necessary support to revive the industry. Addressing a webinar 'Future of Tourism Post COVID-19', organized by FICCI Gujarat State Council, Chavda said that the economic revival measures announced by the Prime Minister and the Finance Ministry have bought activities back to normal in a phased manner and total normalcy is expected in the next few months.

Highlighting the impact of the pandemic on industry, Chavda noted that the challenges for the tourism industry aren't over yet. Although, with the opening of the reservations for flights, trains, and buses, traveling has become possible again, the tourists are still apprehensive about their safety and are avoiding travel as far as possible.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)