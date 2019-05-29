Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 27.88% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 47.98% to Rs 1852.64 crore

Net profit of rose 27.88% to Rs 61.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.98% to Rs 1852.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1251.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.92% to Rs 221.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 197.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.22% to Rs 5615.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4790.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1852.641251.925615.824790.965.575.586.605.5599.6070.28352.87259.1386.5256.97302.33224.8261.7048.25221.39197.81

