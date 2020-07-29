JUST IN
Business Standard

Aegis Logistics Ltd Slides 1.6%

Capital Market 

Aegis Logistics Ltd has added 8.09% over last one month compared to 19.75% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 9.7% rise in the SENSEX

Aegis Logistics Ltd fell 1.6% today to trade at Rs 193.75. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 0.89% to quote at 6349.56. The index is up 19.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd decreased 0.96% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 0.88% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 48.87 % over last one year compared to the 2.56% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Aegis Logistics Ltd has added 8.09% over last one month compared to 19.75% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 9.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4117 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 65367 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 266.95 on 19 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 108.1 on 26 Mar 2020.

