JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

RBL Bank reports 47% drop in Q1 PAT due to higher provisioning
Business Standard

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd Surges 5.39%, S&P BSE Basic Materials index Gains 1.3%

Capital Market 

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd has lost 4.03% over last one month compared to 7.87% gain in S&P BSE Basic Materials index and 10.34% rise in the SENSEX

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd gained 5.39% today to trade at Rs 372.3. The S&P BSE Basic Materials index is up 1.3% to quote at 2587.25. The index is up 7.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Cosmo Films Ltd increased 5.04% and Vikas Ecotech Ltd added 4.9% on the day. The S&P BSE Basic Materials index went down 0.18 % over last one year compared to the 3.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd has lost 4.03% over last one month compared to 7.87% gain in S&P BSE Basic Materials index and 10.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2926 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 72323 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 608 on 14 Jul 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 192 on 23 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 09:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU