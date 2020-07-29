Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd Surges 5.39%, S&P BSE Basic Materials index Gains 1.3%

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd has lost 4.03% over last one month compared to 7.87% gain in S&P BSE Basic Materials index and 10.34% rise in the SENSEX

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd gained 5.39% today to trade at Rs 372.3. The S&P BSE Basic Materials index is up 1.3% to quote at 2587.25. The index is up 7.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Cosmo Films Ltd increased 5.04% and Vikas Ecotech Ltd added 4.9% on the day. The S&P BSE Basic Materials index went down 0.18 % over last one year compared to the 3.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd has lost 4.03% over last one month compared to 7.87% gain in S&P BSE Basic Materials index and 10.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2926 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 72323 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 608 on 14 Jul 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 192 on 23 Mar 2020.

