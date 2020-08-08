Affle India consolidated net profit rises 5.67% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.29% to Rs 80.02 croreNet profit of Affle India rose 5.67% to Rs 15.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.29% to Rs 80.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.21% to Rs 65.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.83% to Rs 333.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 249.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales80.0260.49 32 333.78249.40 34 OPM %25.1933.18 -26.3328.19 - PBDT22.9720.11 14 92.5669.90 32 PBT18.1517.40 4 79.2359.80 32 NP15.2914.47 6 65.5248.82 34
