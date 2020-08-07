Punjab & Sind Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 116.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 13.08% to Rs 1800.02 crore

Net Loss of Punjab & Sind Bank reported to Rs 116.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 30.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income declined 13.08% to Rs 1800.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2070.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1800.022070.9452.8861.39-156.65-64.99-156.65-64.99-116.89-30.28

