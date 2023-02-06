Affle (India) Q3 PAT jumps 14.8% YoY to Rs 69 cr

On consolidated basis, Affle (India)'s normalized profit after tax (PAT) jumped 14.8% year-on-year and 17.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 69 crore in Q3 FY23.

Affle reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 376.1 crore in Q3 FY23, an increase of 10.8% y-o-y and an increase of 6.1% q-o-q.

EBITDA stood at Rs 80.4 crore, an increase of 18.7% y-o-y and 11.1% q-o-q. EBITDA margin stood at 21.4% in Q3 FY23 as against 19.9% in Q3 FY22 and 20.3% in Q2 FY23.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY23 stood at Rs 80.07 crore, up 13.8% from Rs 70.35 crore in Q3 FY22.

Cost per converted user (CPCU) revenue jumped 13.96% to Rs 345.4 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with Rs 303.1 crore in Q3 FY22.

CPCU business noted strong momentum delivering 6.8 crore converted users in Q3 FY23, an increase of 15.9% y-o-y and taking the total converted users delivered in 9M FY23 to 19.4 crore. Despite the global headwinds, the top industry verticals for the company continued to be resilient, helping it register a robust growth anchored on CPCU business model and disciplined focus on higher profitability with significant margin expansion on both q-o-q and y-o-y basis.

Anuj Khanna Sohum, managing director and chief executive officer of Affle said, "We are elated to deliver yet another quarter of robust growth having achieved highest quarterly revenue & profitability run rate. Our unique CPCU business model, constantly augmented tech & product capabilities with focused execution on higher profitability and productivity underpinned our significant bottom-line margin expansion on both q-o-q and y-o-y basis. We remain confident of the long-term business prospects and are well positioned to drive sustainable organic growth as well as continue to evaluate inorganic opportunities with calibrated focus on higher bottom-line growth for FY2023 and beyond."

Affle India is engaged in providing mobile advertisement services through information technology and software development services for mobiles.

The scrip rose 0.25% to Rs 1078.20 on the BSE.

