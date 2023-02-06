Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index rising 43.7 points or 2.75% at 1634.11 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 14.95%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 12.42%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.49%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.12%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ITI Ltd (up 1.06%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.02%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.88%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 0.84%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.34%).

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 1.13%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.71%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.27%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 135.33 or 0.22% at 60706.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 74.3 points or 0.42% at 17779.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.42 points or 0.38% at 27969.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.04 points or 0.22% at 8776.13.

On BSE,1622 shares were trading in green, 1387 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)