Tips Industries CFO Sunil Chellani resigns

Tips Industries announced that Sunil Chellani has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from close of business hours on 14 December 2022, due to other engagements.

Chellani also ceased to be a key managerial person (KMP) of the company from the same date.

Further, the board has approved the appointment of Sushant Dalmia as the CFO and KMP of the company with effect from 15 December 2022.

Dalmia is a chartered accountant (CA) from ICAI and chartered financial analyst (CFA) from the CFA Institute (US). He has 18 years of experience in finance, strategy, M&A, fund raising and operations across tech platform, consumer electronics, healthcare, and education sectors.

Tips Industries is engaged in the business of production and distribution of motion pictures and acquisition and exploitation music of rights.

The company reported 85.4% surge in net profit to Rs 20.82 crore on 70.2% jump in net sales to Rs 49.56 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Tips Industries were up 0.43% at Rs 1,829.20 on the BSE.

