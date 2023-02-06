Industrials shares edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 22.08 points or 0.32% at 7018.25 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Hitech Corporation Ltd (up 13.67%), Voltamp Transformers Ltd (up 10.29%),Ador Welding Ltd (up 7.31%),Precision Wires India Ltd (up 6.35%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 6.21%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (up 4.72%), TD Power Systems Ltd (up 3.9%), Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (up 3.67%), Astra Microwave Products Ltd (up 3.52%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 3.23%).

On the other hand, Patel Engineering Ltd (down 10.72%), Nahar Polyfilms Ltd (down 9.32%), and Jupiter Wagons Ltd (down 4.98%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 135.33 or 0.22% at 60706.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 74.3 points or 0.42% at 17779.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.42 points or 0.38% at 27969.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.04 points or 0.22% at 8776.13.

On BSE,1622 shares were trading in green, 1387 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

