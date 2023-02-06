Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 123.86 points or 0.36% at 34125.09 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 6.21%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 3.23%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.75%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.67%),Praj Industries Ltd (up 1.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.5%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 1.34%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.53%), Polycab India Ltd (up 0.53%), and SKF India Ltd (up 0.48%).

On the other hand, V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 1.93%), Timken India Ltd (down 1.45%), and Thermax Ltd (down 0.62%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 135.33 or 0.22% at 60706.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 74.3 points or 0.42% at 17779.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.42 points or 0.38% at 27969.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.04 points or 0.22% at 8776.13.

On BSE,1622 shares were trading in green, 1387 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

