Board of PVR approves fund raising up to Rs 300 cr through rights issue

The Board of PVR at its meeting held on 08 June 2020 has approved the fund raising of up to Rs. 300 crore through issuance of equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each (Equity Shares) on rights issue basis ( as decided by the Board of Directors or the Fund Raise Committee ) to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company, as on the record date (to be notified subsequently), in accordance with applicable laws, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (Rights Issue).

