TCS recognized as Leader in Internet of Things (IoT) Consultancies in Asia Pacific

By Forrester Wave

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Internet of Things (IoT) Consultancies in Asia Pacific (APAC), Q2 2020.

According to the report, TCS' key strengths are its deep technology expertise, broad IP portfolio, and excellent platform and solution managed services; its IoT innovation capabilities are flanked by strong data, analytics, and security for IoT. The provider's strategic strengths are its innovation roadmap and consistent market approach and presence across AP[AC]. It goes on to say, TCS bridges the divide between IT and operational technology in its focus industries, where its expertise stands out. This makes TCS a good match for clients whose IoT initiatives require a combination of deep expertise in IT infrastructure operations and experience in operations and engineering, particularly in realizing use cases in the smart industry and energy and utilities sectors.

