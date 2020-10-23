Steel Strips Wheels secures export orders worth USD 1.05 mn

Steel Strips Wheels has received export orders of nearly 94,000 wheels for US & EU trailer market, to be executed in the month of Nov & Dec from its Chennai & Dappar plant.

Orders of similar capacity are anticipated from the same customer base as businesses have picked up speed.

The company expects close to 35% growth in exports YOY.

