Zydus Cadila receives USFDA final approval for Albuterol Tablets

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Albuterol Tablets (US RLD: Proventil Tablets) in the strengths of 2 mg and 4 mg.

Albuterol is a bronchodilator. It helps open up the airways in your lungs to make it easier to breathe.

This medicine is used to treat and to prevent bronchospasm. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 310 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

