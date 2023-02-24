Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.46% to Rs 49.90 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Duplex Board Mills declined 42.86% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.46% to Rs 49.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.49.9053.920.582.490.291.130.290.690.280.49

